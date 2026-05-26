Le Burgaud

CONCERT VARIATIONS SUR LA CHANSON D’AMOUR

CAFÉ DU BURGAUD Le Burgaud Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 10 EUR

8

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-13

fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

Thème majeur des poètes et chansonniers, l’amour se décline pourtant parfois de façon étonnante. L’amour tragique ou fatal est sans doute le plus commun à toute poésie du monde, mais on peut aussi chanter avec délice l’amour raté, l’amour blasé, l’amour professionnel, l’amour banal, l’amour marrant.

Entre compositions personnelles et reprises du répertoire, entre concert et conférence, Olive propose 1h30 de chants d’amour sous des angles pas forcément ordinaires. Rendez-vous à partir de 21h pour profiter de ce moment musical ! Une petite restauration avant le concert est prévu, pour cela, réservation au 06 49 82 98 49. 8 .

CAFÉ DU BURGAUD Le Burgaud 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie burgaud31@gmail.com

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English :

Love is a major theme for poets and songwriters, but it can also be expressed in surprising ways. Tragic or fatal love is undoubtedly the most common form of poetry in the world, but failed love, jaded love, professional love, banal love and funny love can also be sung with delight.

L’événement CONCERT VARIATIONS SUR LA CHANSON D’AMOUR Le Burgaud a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE