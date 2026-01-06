Initiation au tournage Malicorne-sur-Sarthe
Initiation au tournage Malicorne-sur-Sarthe dimanche 25 octobre 2026.
Initiation au tournage
Rue Victor Hugo Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-25 14:30:00
fin : 2026-10-25 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-25
Initiation au tournage
Session d’initiation au tournage d’une durée de 3 heures avec la céramiste Lou François-Eugène.
Adultes. Tarif 60 € la séance (possibilité de garder 2 pièces qui seront cuites et émaillées) .
Réservation en amont au 02 43 48 07 17 ou à musee.malicorne@valleedelasarthe.fr. Règlement sur place auprès de la céramiste. .
Rue Victor Hugo Malicorne-sur-Sarthe 72270 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 48 07 17 musee.malicorne@valleedelasarthe.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Introduction to filming
L’événement Initiation au tournage Malicorne-sur-Sarthe a été mis à jour le 2026-01-06 par OT Vallée de la Sarthe