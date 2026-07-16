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AGENDA · Le Barcarès

INITIATION & BALLADE DE SARDANES Le Barcarès

samedi 1 août 2026 · Le Barcarès

INITIATION & BALLADE DE SARDANES Le Barcarès

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 1 août 2026
Fin
samedi 1 août 2026
Heure de début
20:00:00
Adresse
Parvis de l'église
Ville
66420 Le Barcarès
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Le Barcarès

INITIATION & BALLADE DE SARDANES

Parvis de l’église Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-01 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-01 21:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-01

A 20h retrouvez l’initiation à la sardane avec l’association Sardana del Barcares.
Puis à 21h, ballades de sardane avec la Cobla Principal des Rossello.
  .

Parvis de l’église Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At 8 p.m., join the Sardana del Barcares association for a Sardana workshop.
Then, at 9 p.m., enjoy Sardana dances with the Cobla Principal des Rossello.

L’événement INITIATION & BALLADE DE SARDANES Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par OT DE PORT BARCARES

À voir aussi à Le Barcarès (Pyrénées-Orientales)