Informations pratiques

Le Barcarès

INITIATION & BALLADE DE SARDANES

Parvis de l’église Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-01 20:00:00

fin : 2026-08-01 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-01

A 20h retrouvez l’initiation à la sardane avec l’association Sardana del Barcares.

Puis à 21h, ballades de sardane avec la Cobla Principal des Rossello.

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Parvis de l’église Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At 8 p.m., join the Sardana del Barcares association for a Sardana workshop.

Then, at 9 p.m., enjoy Sardana dances with the Cobla Principal des Rossello.

L’événement INITIATION & BALLADE DE SARDANES Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par OT DE PORT BARCARES