Association Les Amis du Népal Le Mans Sarthe

Association Les Amis du Népal

Association Les Amis du Népal 5 rue de LISBONNE 72000 Le Mans Sarthe Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

REJOIGNEZ-NOUS, Licence DE LA fédération Française de la Randonnée Pédestre obligatoire ( fournir un certificat médical)

https://www.adn-pleinair72.fr/ +33 6 24 45 82 74

English :

JOIN US, Licence of the French federation of the compulsory pedestrian hike (provide a medical certificate)

Deutsch :

REJOGNEZ-NOUS, Lizenz der Fédération Française de la Randonnée Pédestre erforderlich ( ein ärztliches Attest vorlegen)

Italiano :

ISCRIVERSI, Licence DE LA fédération Française de la Randonnée Pédestre obbligatorio (fornire un certificato medico)

Español :

Únase a nosotros, Licence DE LA fédération Française de la Randonnée Pédestre obligatorio (proporcionar un certificado médico)

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-10 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire