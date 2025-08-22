Balade à pied à Beaulieu En suivant le Bel Rio Saint-Benoît-du-Sault Indre

Balade à pied à Beaulieu En suivant le Bel Rio A pieds

Balade à pied à Beaulieu En suivant le Bel Rio 36170 Saint-Benoît-du-Sault Indre Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 90 Distance : 6000.0 Tarif :

Beau lieu, Bel Rio, tout est joli dans cet adorable petit village d’à peine 100 habitants, regroupé autour de son église dominant les paysages champêtres du bocage que traverse le ruisseau au cours sinueux.

http://www.parc-naturel-brenne.fr/ +33 2 54 28 20 28

English : Walking tour in Beaulieu Following the Bel Rio

Beautiful place, Bel Rio, everything is nice in this adorable little village of barely 100 inhabitants, grouped around its church overlooking the rural landscapes of the bocage that crosses the sinuous stream.

Deutsch : Spaziergang in Beaulieu Auf den Spuren des Bel Rio

Beau lieu, Bel Rio, alles ist schön in diesem entzückenden kleinen Dorf mit knapp 100 Einwohnern, das sich um seine Kirche gruppiert, die die ländliche Landschaft der Bocage überragt, durch die sich der Bach in gewundenen Windungen schlängelt.

Italiano :

Bellissimo posto, Bel Rio, tutto è bello in questo adorabile paesino di appena 100 abitanti, raggruppati intorno alla sua chiesa che domina i paesaggi rurali del bocage attraverso cui scorre il tortuoso torrente.

Español : Walking tour in Beaulieu Following the Bel Rio

Hermoso lugar, Bel Rio, todo es bonito en este adorable pueblecito de apenas 100 habitantes, agrupados en torno a su iglesia con vistas a los paisajes rurales del bocage por el que discurre el sinuoso arroyo.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-12-10 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire