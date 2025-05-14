Balade à pied n°58- Circuit historique de Saint-Gaultier Saint-Gaultier Indre

Ce circuit jalonné de panneaux d’informations est une invitation à la découverte du centre historique de Saint-Gaultier. Découvrez ses bords de Creuse avec le moulin, les remparts, l’église romane et le séminaire devenu collège.

https://www.parc-naturel-brenne.fr/destination-brenne +33 2 54 28 12 13

English : Walking tour n°58 Historic circuit of Saint-Gaultier

This circuit, marked out with information panels, is an invitation to discover the historic center of Saint-Gaultier. Discover the banks of the Creuse with the mill, the ramparts, the Romanesque church and the seminary that became a college.

Deutsch :

Dieser von Informationstafeln gesäumte Rundweg ist eine Einladung zur Entdeckung des historischen Zentrums von Saint-Gaultier. Entdecken Sie seine Ufer der Creuse mit der Mühle, den Stadtmauern, der romanischen Kirche und dem Seminar, das heute ein College ist.

Italiano :

Questo percorso, con i suoi pannelli informativi, è un invito a scoprire il centro storico di Saint-Gaultier. Scoprite le rive della Creuse con il mulino, i bastioni, la chiesa romanica e il seminario diventato scuola secondaria.

Español :

Este sendero, con sus paneles informativos, es una invitación a descubrir el centro histórico de Saint-Gaultier. Descubra las orillas del Creuse con el molino, las murallas, la iglesia románica y el seminario que se convirtió en instituto.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-14 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire