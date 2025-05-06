Balade en forêt: parcours en famille à Chantilly Chantilly Oise

Balade en forêt: parcours en famille à Chantilly Chantilly Oise vendredi 1 août 2025.

Balade en forêt: parcours en famille à Chantilly A pieds Très facile

Balade en forêt: parcours en famille à Chantilly Carrefour Toudouze 60500 Chantilly Oise Hauts-de-France

Durée : 60 Distance : 1500.0 Tarif :

Découvrez la forêt de Chantilly en famille et de façon ludique !

Biches, lions, chevaux, glacières… C’est parti pour la balade ! N’oubliez pas vos crayons, regardez tout autour de vous et tentez de répondre aux questions et devinettes ! La forêt n’aura plus de secrets pour vous.

À télécharger ou à récupérer directement dans nos bureaux d’accueil !

Ces jolis parcours ont été réalisés par le service patrimoine de la ville de de Chantilly.

English : Balade en forêt: parcours en famille à Chantilly

Discover the Chantilly forest with the whole family!

Deer, lions, horses, iceboxes… Let’s go for a walk! Don’t forget your pencils, look around and try to answer the questions and riddles! The forest will no longer hold any secrets for you.

To download or pick up directly from our reception desks!

These beautiful trails were created by the heritage department of the town of Chantilly.

Deutsch : Balade en forêt: parcours en famille à Chantilly

Entdecken Sie den Wald von Chantilly mit der ganzen Familie und auf spielerische Weise!

Rehe, Löwen, Pferde, Eisdielen… Auf geht’s zum Spaziergang! Vergessen Sie Ihre Stifte nicht, schauen Sie sich um und versuchen Sie, die Fragen und Rätsel zu beantworten! Der Wald wird keine Geheimnisse mehr vor Ihnen haben.

Zum Herunterladen oder direkt in unseren Empfangsbüros abholen!

Diese hübschen Rundgänge wurden von der Abteilung für Kulturerbe der Stadt Chantilly erstellt.

Italiano :

Scoprite la foresta di Chantilly con tutta la famiglia in modo divertente!

Cervi, leoni, cavalli, ghiacciaie… Andiamo a fare una passeggiata! Non dimenticate le matite, guardatevi intorno e cercate di rispondere alle domande e agli indovinelli! La foresta non avrà più segreti per voi.

Potete scaricarli o ritirarli presso la nostra reception!

Questi bellissimi sentieri sono stati creati dal dipartimento del patrimonio della città di Chantilly.

Español : Balade en forêt: parcours en famille à Chantilly

¡Descubra el bosque de Chantilly con toda la familia de una forma divertida!

Ciervos, leones, caballos, neveros… ¡Vamos de paseo! No olvides los lápices, mira a tu alrededor e intenta responder a las preguntas y acertijos El bosque ya no tendrá secretos para ti.

Puedes descargarlos o recogerlos en nuestros mostradores de recepción

Estos hermosos senderos han sido creados por el departamento de patrimonio de la ciudad de Chantilly.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-06 par SIM Hauts-de-France