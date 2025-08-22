Base VTT Sud-Est Charente Circuit VTT n°1 Blanzaguet-Saint-Cybard Charente

Base VTT Sud-Est Charente Circuit VTT n°1

Base VTT Sud-Est Charente Circuit VTT n°1 Le bourg 16320 Blanzaguet-Saint-Cybard Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Cette boucle, au léger dénivelé, évolue en secteur boisé sur d’agréables sentiers. Découvrez les vestiges historiques de Blanzaguet-Saint-Cybard avant de traverser des paysages de prairies et de forêts.

English : Base VTT Sud-Est Charente Circuit VTT n°1

This loop is relatively flat and runs through woodland on very pleasant paths. You will cross beautiful countryside, made up of green meadows and forests, and discover historical remains in Blanzaguet-Saint-Cybard.

Deutsch : Base VTT Sud-Est Charente Circuit VTT n°1

Dieser Rundweg mit leichtem Höhenunterschied verläuft auf angenehmen Pfaden durch bewaldetes Gebiet. Entdecken Sie die historischen Überreste von Blanzaguet-Saint-Cybard, bevor Sie durch Wiesen- und Waldlandschaften wandern.

Italiano :

Questo anello, leggermente sconnesso, attraversa i boschi su piacevoli sentieri. Scoprite i resti storici di Blanzaguet-Saint-Cybard prima di attraversare prati e boschi.

Español : Base VTT Sud-Est Charente Circuit VTT n°1

Este bucle ligeramente accidentado le llevará a través de bosques por agradables senderos. Descubra los vestigios históricos de Blanzaguet-Saint-Cybard antes de atravesar prados y bosques.

