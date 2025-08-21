Born, un village fleuri Saint-Eutrope-de-Born Lot-et-Garonne

Born, un village fleuri A pieds Facile

Born, un village fleuri 47210 Saint-Eutrope-de-Born Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : 9900.0 Tarif :

Facile

+33 5 53 66 14 14

This short hike, starting from one of the three hamlets of Saint-Eutrope-de-Born, links St Eutrope to the woods of Demoiselle and St-Paul, traversed by the GR 636, called Traversée du Périgord .

