Boucle cyclo de Château-Chinon Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre

Boucle cyclo de Château-Chinon 3 Route de Nevers 58120 Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Depuis le centre de Chateau-Chinon, Capitale du Morvan, ce parcours cyclo de 21km vous fera découvrir la campagne morvandelle et le petit étang de Fâchin.

https://www.morvansommetsetgrandslacs.com/ +33 3 86 22 82 74

English :

From the center of Chateau-Chinon, the capital of the Morvan, this 21km cycle route takes you through the Morvan countryside and the small Fâchin pond.

Deutsch :

Vom Zentrum von Chateau-Chinon, der Hauptstadt des Morvan, führt Sie diese 21 km lange Radstrecke durch die Landschaft des Morvan und zum kleinen Teich von Fâchin.

Italiano :

Partendo dal centro di Chateau-Chinon, la capitale del Morvan, questo itinerario ciclistico di 21 km si snoda nella campagna del Morvan e nel piccolo lago di Fâchin.

Español :

Con salida del centro de Chateau-Chinon, capital del Morvan, esta ruta ciclista de 21 km recorre la campiña morvanesa y el pequeño lago de Fâchin.

