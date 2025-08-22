Boucle Trail Parthenay Parthenay Deux-Sèvres

Boucle Trail Parthenay Parthenay Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Boucle Trail Parthenay Parthenay Deux-Sèvres vendredi 1 mai 2026.

Boucle Trail Parthenay A pieds Facile

Plan Départemental des Itinéraires de Promenade et de Randonnée, PDIPR Boucle Trail Parthenay 28 Rue du Château 79200 Parthenay Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : 6000.0 Tarif :

Facile

https://www.onpiste.com/explorer/destinations/parthenay-gatine-475   +33 5 49 64 24 24

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Boucle Trail Parthenay

Deutsch : Boucle Trail Parthenay

Italiano :

Español : Boucle Trail Parthenay

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-11-17 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine