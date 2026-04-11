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Exposition XXL aux Livres nomades Les Livres Nomades Parthenay

Exposition XXL aux Livres nomades Les Livres Nomades Parthenay

Exposition XXL aux Livres nomades Les Livres Nomades Parthenay vendredi 1 mai 2026.

Lieu : Les Livres Nomades

Adresse : 14 Rue du Sépulcre

Ville : 79200 Parthenay

Département : Deux-Sèvres

Début : vendredi 1 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 10 mai 2026

Tarif : Gratuit

Parthenay

Exposition XXL aux Livres nomades

Les Livres Nomades 14 Rue du Sépulcre Parthenay Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-01
fin : 2026-05-10

Date(s) :
2026-05-01

Au programme Aux Livres Nomades du 1 au 10 mai 2026.
Venez découvrir l’exposition de peinture XXL .

Plusieurs univers se confrontent, une atmosphère envoûtante à découvrir   .

Les Livres Nomades 14 Rue du Sépulcre Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 21 07 02 07  mairie-parthenay@cc-parthenay-gatine.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Exposition XXL aux Livres nomades

L’événement Exposition XXL aux Livres nomades Parthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par CC Parthenay Gâtine

À voir aussi à Parthenay (Deux-Sèvres)