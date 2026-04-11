Exposition XXL aux Livres nomades Les Livres Nomades Parthenay
Exposition XXL aux Livres nomades Les Livres Nomades Parthenay vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Parthenay
Exposition XXL aux Livres nomades
Les Livres Nomades 14 Rue du Sépulcre Parthenay Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-01
fin : 2026-05-10
Date(s) :
2026-05-01
Au programme Aux Livres Nomades du 1 au 10 mai 2026.
Venez découvrir l’exposition de peinture XXL .
Plusieurs univers se confrontent, une atmosphère envoûtante à découvrir .
Les Livres Nomades 14 Rue du Sépulcre Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 21 07 02 07 mairie-parthenay@cc-parthenay-gatine.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Exposition XXL aux Livres nomades
L’événement Exposition XXL aux Livres nomades Parthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par CC Parthenay Gâtine
À voir aussi à Parthenay (Deux-Sèvres)
- GIEDRE – PALAIS DES CONGRES Parthenay 11 avril 2026
- Spectacle Giedré Palais des congrès Parthenay 11 avril 2026
- Animation Play maïs ® Palais des Congrès Parthenay 11 avril 2026
- Goûter raconté Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay 15 avril 2026
- Goûter raconté Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay 15 avril 2026