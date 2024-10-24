Boucle VAE Circuit Patrimoine Lamastre Ardèche

Découvrez le patrimoine local avec ce circuit adapté aux adultes, enrichi d’une passionnante « enquête mystérieuse » pour les plus jeunes. Explorez-le en toute liberté en voiture ou à vélo électrique, avec un support disponible à l’Office de Tourisme.

https://www.pays-lamastre-tourisme.com/fr +33 4 75 06 48 99

English : Heritage circuit

Explore the local heritage with this tour tailored for adults, enriched with an exciting ‘mysterious investigation’ designed for the younger ones. Discover it at your own pace by car or electric bike, with assistance available at the Tourist Office.

Deutsch :

Entdecken Sie das lokale Kulturerbe mit dieser für Erwachsene geeigneten Tour, die mit einer spannenden « geheimnisvollen Untersuchung » für die Jüngsten angereichert ist. Erkunden Sie ihn ganz frei mit dem Auto oder dem Elektrofahrrad, mit einer im Fremdenverkehrsamt erhältlichen Halterung.

Italiano :

Scoprite il patrimonio locale in questo tour, adatto agli adulti, con un’affascinante « indagine misteriosa » per i visitatori più giovani. Esploratelo in piena libertà in auto o in bici elettrica, con un supporto disponibile presso l’Ufficio del Turismo.

Español :

Descubra el patrimonio local en este recorrido, apto para adultos, con una fascinante « investigación misteriosa » para los visitantes más jóvenes. Explórelo con total libertad en coche o bicicleta eléctrica, con un soporte disponible en la Oficina de Turismo.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-10-24 par Agence de Développement Touristique de l’Ardèche source Apidae Tourisme