Boucle vélo n°35 B La Boixe Montignac-Charente Vars Charente

Boucle vélo n°35 B La Boixe Montignac-Charente

Boucle vélo n°35 B La Boixe Montignac-Charente Montignac-Charente 16330 Vars Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Un circuit découverte de 27km entre le fleuve et le patrimoine roman. Vous passez par l’Abbaye de St-Amant-de-Boixe, la charmante église de Vouharte et la baignade dans la Charente à Vars.

+33 5 45 20 39 91

English :

A 27km discovery trail between the river and the Romanesque heritage. You’ll pass by the Abbey of St-Amant-de-Boixe, the charming church of Vouharte and a swim in the Charente at Vars.

Deutsch :

Eine 27 km lange Entdeckungstour zwischen dem Fluss und dem romanischen Kulturerbe. Sie kommen an der Abtei von St-Amant-de-Boixe, der charmanten Kirche von Vouharte und dem Baden in der Charente in Vars vorbei.

Italiano :

Un percorso di 27 km alla scoperta del fiume e del patrimonio romanico. Passerete dall’abbazia di St-Amant-de-Boixe, dall’affascinante chiesa di Vouharte e da un bagno nella Charente a Vars.

Español :

Un sendero de descubrimiento de 27 km entre el río y el patrimonio románico. Pasará por la abadía de St-Amant-de-Boixe, la encantadora iglesia de Vouharte y un baño en la Charente en Vars.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-24 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme