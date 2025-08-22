Sentier des ruisseaux Montignac Vars Charente

Sentier des ruisseaux Montignac

Sentier des ruisseaux Montignac Montignac Charente 16330 Vars Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Grande balade où vous pourrez passer sous les tours portières de l’ancien château de Montignac-Charente, une partie du donjon reste debout un peu plus loin. Parcourez les sentiers de chemins cultivés ou boisés et longez les ruisseaux.

+33 5 45 20 68 46

English :

A great walk where you can pass under the gate towers of the ancient Château de Montignac-Charente, with part of the keep still standing a little further on. Follow the paths through fields and woods and along streams.

Deutsch :

Große Wanderung, bei der Sie unter den Tortürmen des ehemaligen Schlosses von Montignac-Charente hindurchgehen können. Ein Teil des Bergfrieds steht noch ein Stück weiter. Laufen Sie über Pfade mit bewirtschafteten oder bewaldeten Wegen und entlang von Bächen.

Italiano :

Una bella passeggiata che permette di passare sotto le torri di accesso dell’antico castello di Montignac-Charente, con una parte del torrione ancora in piedi poco più avanti. Passeggiate lungo sentieri coltivati o boscosi e lungo i ruscelli.

Español :

Un magnífico paseo en el que podrá pasar bajo las torres de la puerta del antiguo castillo de Montignac-Charente, con parte de la torre del homenaje aún en pie un poco más adelante. Pasee por caminos cultivados o arbolados y junto a arroyos.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-14 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme