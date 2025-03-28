Chemin d’Oléron de Le Grand-Village-Plage au viaduc Le Grand-Village-Plage Charente-Maritime

Chemin d’Oléron de Le Grand-Village-Plage au viaduc Plage de la Giraudière 17370 Le Grand-Village-Plage Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Vous partirez de le Grand-Village-Plage en direction de la pointe sud de l’île d’Oléron et de la plage de Gatseau. Vous découvrirez le village de Saint-Trojan-les-Bains, avant de revenir vers le viaduc qui relie l’île au continent.

+33 5 46 85 65 23

English :

You’ll set off from Le Grand-Village-Plage in the direction of the southern tip of the Ile d’Oléron and Gatseau beach. You’ll discover the village of Saint-Trojan-les-Bains, before returning to the viaduct linking the island to the mainland.

Deutsch :

Sie fahren von Le Grand-Village-Plage in Richtung der Südspitze der Insel Oléron und des Strandes von Gatseau. Sie werden das Dorf Saint-Trojan-les-Bains entdecken, bevor Sie zum Viadukt zurückkehren, das die Insel mit dem Festland verbindet.

Italiano :

Partirete da Grand-Village-Plage verso la punta meridionale dell’Ile d’Oléron e la spiaggia di Gatseau. Scoprirete il villaggio di Saint-Trojan-les-Bains, prima di tornare al viadotto che collega l’isola alla terraferma.

Español :

Partiremos de Grand-Village-Plage hacia el extremo sur de la isla de Oléron y la playa de Gatseau. Descubrirá el pueblo de Saint-Trojan-les-Bains, antes de regresar al viaducto que une la isla con el continente.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-03-28