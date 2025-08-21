Circuit d’Antornac Soyaux Charente

Circuit d’Antornac

Circuit d’Antornac 196, Avenue du Général de Gaulle 16800 Soyaux Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Partant du bois de Soyaux, cette balade très nature mène des falaises d’Entreroches à la porte Saint-Martial à Antornac. Au retour, le logis de Montboulard, puis le vieux bourg et l’église Saint-Matthieu se dévoileront tour à tour au promeneur.

https://www.angouleme-tourisme.com/ +33 5 45 95 16 84

English :

Starting from the Bois de Soyaux, this very natural walk leads from the Entreroches cliffs to the Porte Saint-Martial in Antornac. On the way back, the logis de Montboulard, then the old town and the church of Saint-Matthieu will reveal themselves in turn to the walker.

Deutsch :

Diese naturnahe Wanderung beginnt im Bois de Soyaux und führt von den Klippen von Entreroches bis zur Porte Saint-Martial in Antornac. Auf dem Rückweg können Sie das Logis de Montboulard, den alten Marktflecken und die Kirche Saint-Matthieu besichtigen.

Italiano :

Partendo dal Bois de Soyaux, questa passeggiata molto naturale conduce dalle falesie di Entreroches alla Porte Saint-Martial di Antornac. Al ritorno, il logis de Montboulard, poi il vecchio villaggio e la chiesa di Saint-Matthieu si riveleranno a turno al camminatore.

Español :

Partiendo del Bois de Soyaux, este paseo muy natural conduce desde los acantilados de Entreroches hasta la Porte Saint-Martial en Antornac. A la vuelta, el logis de Montboulard, y después el antiguo pueblo y la iglesia de Saint-Matthieu se revelarán sucesivamente al caminante.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-06-20 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme