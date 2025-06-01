Sentier des brandes Soyaux Charente

Sentier des brandes Soyaux Charente vendredi 1 août 2025.

Sentier des brandes

Sentier des brandes Aire des Brandes 16800 Soyaux Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Après des décennies d’utilisation militaire, la nature a repris ses droits sur les Brandes de Soyaux. Ce type d’habitat unique sur l’agglomération se révèle d’une grande richesse écologique, que 9 stations ludiques du sentier vous invitent à découvrir.

https://www.angouleme-tourisme.com/ +33 5 45 95 16 84

English :

After decades of military use, nature has regained its rights over the Brandes de Soyaux. This type of habitat, unique in the agglomeration, is of great ecological wealth, which 9 play stations along the trail invite you to discover.

Deutsch :

Nach jahrzehntelanger militärischer Nutzung hat sich die Natur in den Brandes de Soyaux ihr Recht zurückerobert. Dieser im Ballungsraum einzigartige Lebensraumtyp erweist sich als ökologisch äußerst wertvoll, und 9 spielerische Stationen des Pfades laden Sie dazu ein, ihn zu entdecken.

Italiano :

Dopo decenni di uso militare, la natura ha reclamato i suoi diritti sulle Brandes de Soyaux. Questo tipo di habitat, unico nell’agglomerato, possiede una grande ricchezza ecologica, che 9 stazioni ludiche sul sentiero invitano a scoprire.

Español :

Tras décadas de uso militar, la naturaleza ha reclamado sus derechos en las Brandes de Soyaux. Este tipo de hábitat, único en la aglomeración, posee una gran riqueza ecológica, que 9 estaciones lúdicas del recorrido invitan a descubrir.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-08-05 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme