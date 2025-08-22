Circuit des Buttes Laigné-Saint-Gervais LSG4 Laigné-en-Belin Sarthe
Circuit des Buttes Laigné-Saint-Gervais LSG4 Laigné-en-Belin Sarthe vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Circuit des Buttes Laigné-Saint-Gervais LSG4
Circuit des Buttes Laigné-Saint-Gervais LSG4 72220 Laigné-en-Belin Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Durée : Distance : 12000.0 Tarif :
Ce sentier propose une boucle de 12 km.
http://www.cc-berce-belinois.fr/ +33 2 43 47 02 20
English :
This trail offers a 12 km loop.
Deutsch :
Dieser Pfad bietet einen 12 km langen Rundweg.
Italiano :
Questo percorso offre un anello di 12 km.
Español :
Este sendero ofrece un bucle de 12 km.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-15 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire