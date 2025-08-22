Circuit des Buttes Laigné-Saint-Gervais LSG4 Laigné-en-Belin Sarthe

Circuit des Buttes Laigné-Saint-Gervais LSG4 72220 Laigné-en-Belin Sarthe Pays de la Loire

Ce sentier propose une boucle de 12 km.

http://www.cc-berce-belinois.fr/   +33 2 43 47 02 20

English :

This trail offers a 12 km loop.

Deutsch :

Dieser Pfad bietet einen 12 km langen Rundweg.

Italiano :

Questo percorso offre un anello di 12 km.

Español :

Este sendero ofrece un bucle de 12 km.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-15 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire