Circuit d’Espalion Bozouls Espalion Aveyron

Entre Monts-d’Aubrac et Causse-Comtal, le Lot (anciennement olt ) a creusé son lit et a pris ses aises en aval et en amont d’Espalion.
Between Monts-d?Aubrac and Causse-Comtal, the Lot (formerly known as olt ) has carved out its own bed and made itself at home upstream and downstream of Espalion.
Zwischen Monts-d?Aubrac und Causse-Comtal hat der Lot (früher olt ) sein Bett gegraben und es sich unterhalb und oberhalb von Espalion gemütlich gemacht.
Tra Monts-d’Aubrac e Causse-Comtal, il Lot (anticamente chiamato olt ) si è ritagliato il suo letto e si è fatto strada a monte e a valle di Espalion.
Entre Monts-d’Aubrac y Causse-Comtal, el Lot (antiguamente llamado olt ) se ha labrado su propio lecho y se siente como en casa río arriba y río abajo de Espalion.
