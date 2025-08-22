Circuit San-Antonio au Bercail Saint-Chef Isère

Circuit San-Antonio au Bercail

Circuit San-Antonio au Bercail 2 rue du Seigneur de By 38890 Saint-Chef Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Partez sur les traces de San-Antonio dans le village de Saint-Chef a travers des lieux qui ont marqué l’enfance du personnage.

English : Home of San-Antonio itinerary

Follow on the heels of San-Antonio in the village of Saint-Chef, discovering the sites that influenced the character’s childhood.

Deutsch :

Begeben Sie sich auf die Spuren von San-Antonio im Dorf Saint-Chef an Orten, die die Kindheit des Protagonisten geprägt haben.

Italiano :

Seguite le orme di San Antonio nel villaggio di Saint-Chef attraverso i luoghi che hanno segnato l’infanzia del personaggio.

Español :

Siga los pasos de San-Antonio en el pueblo de Saint-Chef a través de los lugares que marcaron la infancia del personaje.

