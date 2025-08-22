Circuit VTT La Faux

Circuit VTT La Faux 08500 Revin Ardennes Grand Est

Durée : Distance : 7000.0 Tarif :

Ici on a coutume de dire que sous chaque pierre sommeille une légende. Un patrimoine merveilleux est juste là, à quelques coups de pédales.Alors, enfourchez votre vélo et laissez-vous guider par votre imagination, vous allez vivre à coup sûr une aventure fantastique.Balisage sur le terrain: Flèche jaune sous laquelle se trouve le n° du circuit (n°15) sur fond de couleur bleu.Le fond de couleur, sur lequel se trouve le n° du circuit, indique le degré de difficulté du circuit.Vert: Très facileBleu: FacileRouge: DifficileNoir Très difficileA noter Circuit n° 15 7 kmDurée: 1 heurePoint de départ 65 quai Edgar QuinetDifficulté: FacileDénivelé: 35 mètresEspace VTT-FCC ouvert du 1er avril au 30 septembre

+33 3 24 42 92 42

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Here it is said that under every stone lies a legend. A marvellous heritage is just there, just a few pedal strokes away, so get on your bike and let your imagination guide you, you are sure to live a fantastic adventure. Markings on the ground: Yellow arrow under which is the circuit number (n°15) on a blue background. The colored background, on which is the circuit number, indicates the degree of difficulty of the circuit. Green: Very easyBlue: EasyRed: DifficultBlack Very DifficultNote: Circuit No. 15: 7 kmDuration: 1 hourStart point: 65 Edgar Quinet DockDifficulty: EasyDifficulty: EasyHeight difference: 35 metersMountain bike area CCF open from April 1 to September 30

Deutsch :

Hier sagt man, dass unter jedem Stein eine Legende schlummert. Wenn Sie sich also auf Ihr Fahrrad schwingen und sich von Ihrer Fantasie leiten lassen, werden Sie mit Sicherheit ein fantastisches Abenteuer erleben.Markierungen vor Ort: Gelber Pfeil mit der Nummer des Rundwegs (Nr. 15) auf blauem Hintergrund.Der farbige Hintergrund mit der Nummer des Rundwegs gibt den Schwierigkeitsgrad des Rundwegs an.Grün: Sehr leichtBlau: LeichtRot: SchwierigSchwarz: Sehr schwierigAnmerkung:Rundkurs Nr. 15: 7 kmDauer: 1 StundeStartpunkt: 65 quai Edgar QuinetSchwierigkeitsgrad: LeichtHöhenunterschied: 35 MeterMTB-FCC vom 1. April bis zum 30. September geöffnet

Italiano :

Si dice che sotto ogni pietra si nasconda una leggenda. Un patrimonio meraviglioso è a poche pedalate di distanza.Salite in sella alla vostra bici e lasciatevi guidare dall’immaginazione, vivrete sicuramente un’avventura fantastica.Segnaletica a terra: Freccia gialla sotto la quale si trova il numero del circuito (n°15) su sfondo blu.Lo sfondo colorato, sul quale si trova il numero del circuito, indica il grado di difficoltà del circuito.Verde: Molto facileBlu: FacileRosso: DifficileNero Molto difficileNota:Circuito n° 15: 7 kmDurata: 1 oraPunto di partenza: 65 quai Edgar QuinetDifficoltà: FacileLivello: 35 metriArea mountain bike-FCC aperta dal 1° aprile al 30 settembre

Español :

Se dice que bajo cada piedra hay una leyenda. Un patrimonio maravilloso está a sólo unos golpes de pedal.Así que súbase a su bicicleta y déjese guiar por su imaginación, seguro que vivirá una fantástica aventura.Señalización en el suelo: Flecha amarilla bajo la cual está el número del circuito (n°15) sobre fondo azul.El fondo de color, sobre el cual está el número del circuito, indica el grado de dificultad del mismo.Verde: Muy fácilAzul: FácilRojo: DifícilNegro Muy difícilNota:Circuito n° 15: 7 kmDuración: 1 horaPunto de partida: 65 quai Edgar QuinetDificultad: FácilNivel: 35 metrosÁrea de BTT-FCC abierta del 1 de abril al 30 de septiembre

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Ardennes Tourisme