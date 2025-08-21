Circuit VTT Le Malgré-Tout

Circuit VTT Le Malgré-Tout 08500 Revin Ardennes Grand Est

Durée : Distance : 18000.0 Tarif :

Ici on a coutume de dire que sous chaque pierre sommeille une légende. Un patrimoine merveilleux est juste là, à quelques coups de pédales.Alors, enfourchez votre vélo et laissez-vous guider par votre imagination, vous allez vivre à coup sûr une aventure fantastique.Balisage sur le terrain: Flèche jaune sous laquelle se trouve le n° du circuit (n°13) sur fond de couleur rouge.Le fond de couleur, sur lequel se trouve le n° du circuit, indique le degré de difficulté du circuit.Vert: Très facileBleu: FacileRouge: DifficileNoir Très difficileA noter Circuit n° 13: 18 kmPoint de départ: 65 quai Edgar QuinetDifficulté: difficileDénivelé: 335 mètresDurée: 3 heuresEspace VTT-FFC ouvert du 1er avril au 30 septembre.

+33 3 24 42 92 42

English :

Here it is said that under every stone lies a legend. A marvellous heritage is just there, just a few pedal strokes away, so get on your bike and let your imagination guide you, you are sure to live a fantastic adventure. Field markings: Yellow arrow under which is the circuit number (n°13) on a red background. The coloured background, on which is the circuit number, indicates the degree of difficulty of the circuit. Green: Very easyBlue: EasyRed: DifficultBlack Very DifficultNote: Circuit n° 13: 18 kmStart point: 65 quai Edgar QuinetDifficulty: difficultDifficulty: difficultHeight difference: 335 metersDuration: 3 hoursMountain bike-FFC area open from April 1st to September 30th.

Deutsch :

Hier sagt man, dass unter jedem Stein eine Legende schlummert. Wenn Sie sich also auf Ihr Fahrrad schwingen und sich von Ihrer Fantasie leiten lassen, werden Sie mit Sicherheit ein fantastisches Abenteuer erleben.Markierung vor Ort: Gelber Pfeil mit der Nummer des Rundwegs (Nr. 13) auf rotem Hintergrund.Der farbige Hintergrund mit der Nummer des Rundwegs gibt den Schwierigkeitsgrad des Rundwegs an.Grün: Sehr leichtBlau: LeichtRot: SchwierigSchwarz: Sehr schwierigAnmerkung:Rundkurs Nr. 13: 18 kmStartpunkt: 65 quai Edgar QuinetSchwierigkeitsgrad: schwerHöhenunterschied: 335 MeterDauer: 3 StundenMTB-FFC-Bereich vom 1. April bis zum 30. September geöffnet.

Italiano :

Si dice che sotto ogni pietra si nasconda una leggenda. Un patrimonio meraviglioso è a poche pedalate di distanza.Salite in sella alla vostra bicicletta e lasciatevi guidare dall’immaginazione, vivrete sicuramente un’avventura fantastica.Segnaletica a terra: Freccia gialla sotto la quale si trova il numero del circuito (n°13) su sfondo rosso.Lo sfondo colorato, sul quale si trova il numero del circuito, indica il grado di difficoltà del circuito.Verde: Molto facileBlu: FacileRosso: DifficileNero Molto difficileNote:Circuito n° 13: 18 kmPunto di partenza: 65 quai Edgar QuinetDifficoltà: difficileDislivello: 335 metriDurata: 3 oreArea Bike-FC aperta dal 1° aprile al 30 settembre.

Español :

Se dice que bajo cada piedra hay una leyenda. Un patrimonio maravilloso está a sólo unos golpes de pedal.Así que súbase a su bicicleta y déjese guiar por su imaginación, seguro que vivirá una fantástica aventura.Señalización en el suelo: Flecha amarilla bajo la cual está el número del circuito (n°13) sobre fondo rojo.El fondo de color, sobre el cual está el número del circuito, indica el grado de dificultad del mismo.Verde: Muy fácilAzul: FácilRojo: DifícilNegro Muy difícilNota:Circuito n° 13: 18 kmPunto de partida: 65 quai Edgar QuinetDificultad: difícilDiferencia de nivel: 335 metrosDuración: 3 horasZona Bike-FC abierta del 1 de abril al 30 de septiembre.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-02-21 par Ardennes Tourisme