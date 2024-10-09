Circuit VTT Le moulin Parraut 12 km Charroux Allier

Circuit VTT Le moulin Parraut 12 km Charroux Allier vendredi 1 août 2025.

Circuit VTT Le moulin Parraut 12 km

Circuit VTT Le moulin Parraut 12 km Départ du parking du couvent Saint-Antoine (vers monument aux morts) 03140 Charroux Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Très agréable randonnée au relief changeant, entre le village médiéval de Charroux et les rives de la Sioule à Jenzat, avec un passage par un vallon sauvage et une colline boisée (panoramas).

http://www.valdesioule.com/ +33 4 70 45 32 73

English :

A very pleasant hike with changing terrain, between the medieval village of Charroux and the banks of the Sioule at Jenzat, passing through a wild valley and a wooded hill (panoramic views).

Deutsch :

Sehr angenehme Wanderung mit wechselndem Relief zwischen dem mittelalterlichen Dorf Charroux und den Ufern der Sioule in Jenzat, mit einer Passage durch ein wildes Tal und einen bewaldeten Hügel (Panoramablicke).

Italiano :

Una passeggiata molto piacevole con un paesaggio mutevole, tra il villaggio medievale di Charroux e le rive della Sioule a Jenzat, passando per una valle selvaggia e una collina boscosa (vista panoramica).

Español :

Un paseo muy agradable con un paisaje cambiante, entre el pueblo medieval de Charroux y las orillas del Sioule en Jenzat, pasando por un valle salvaje y una colina boscosa (vistas panorámicas).

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-10-09 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme