Circuit VTT N°13 La Forêt de la Lande
Circuit VTT N°13 La Forêt de la Lande Gymnase 17240 Saint-Genis-de-Saintonge Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Circuit entièrement forestier et accessible à un public familial pour découvrir la forêt de la Lande.
+33 5 17 24 03 47
English :
Circuit entirely forested and accessible to a family public to discover the forest of the Heath.
Deutsch :
Ein vollständig aus Wald bestehender und für Familien zugänglicher Rundweg, auf dem Sie den Wald von La Lande entdecken können.
Italiano :
Un percorso interamente boschivo per le famiglie alla scoperta della foresta di La Lande.
Español :
Un sendero totalmente arbolado para que las familias descubran el bosque de La Lande.
