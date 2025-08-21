Circuit VTT N°13 La Forêt de la Lande

Circuit VTT N°13 La Forêt de la Lande Gymnase 17240 Saint-Genis-de-Saintonge Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Circuit entièrement forestier et accessible à un public familial pour découvrir la forêt de la Lande.

+33 5 17 24 03 47

English :

Circuit entirely forested and accessible to a family public to discover the forest of the Heath.

Deutsch :

Ein vollständig aus Wald bestehender und für Familien zugänglicher Rundweg, auf dem Sie den Wald von La Lande entdecken können.

Italiano :

Un percorso interamente boschivo per le famiglie alla scoperta della foresta di La Lande.

Español :

Un sendero totalmente arbolado para que las familias descubran el bosque de La Lande.

