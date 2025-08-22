CYCLO BALLON Le Mans Sarthe

CYCLO BALLON

CYCLO BALLON 72000 Le Mans Sarthe Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 49300.0

Le circuit de Ballon débute dans la Cité Plantagenêt, cœur historique du Mans et propose une balade au cœur de la campagne Mancelle. Au détour de cette boucle, vous pourrez découvrir le site des anciennes fonderies d’Antoigné et le château de Ballon

English :

The Ballon circuit starts in the Cité Plantagenêt, the historic heart of Le Mans, and offers a stroll in the heart of the Mancelle countryside. At the turn of this loop, you can discover the site of the old foundries of Antoigné and the castle of Ballon

Deutsch :

Der Rundkurs von Ballon beginnt in der Cité Plantagenêt, dem historischen Herzen von Le Mans, und bietet eine Fahrt durch die Landschaft von Mancelle. Auf diesem Rundweg können Sie die ehemaligen Gießereien von Antoigné und das Schloss von Ballon entdecken

Italiano :

Il circuito Ballon parte dalla Città Plantageneta, il cuore storico di Le Mans, e offre un giro nel cuore della campagna di Mancelle. Su questo anello, potrete scoprire il sito delle antiche fonderie di Antoigné e il castello di Ballon

Español :

El circuito del Ballon comienza en la Ciudad Plantagenet, el corazón histórico de Le Mans, y ofrece un recorrido por el corazón de la campiña de la Mancelle. En este bucle, podrá descubrir el emplazamiento de las antiguas fundiciones de Antoigné y el castillo de Ballon

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-03-19 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire