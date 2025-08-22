De l’Indrois au château de Pont Genillé Indre-et-Loire

De l’Indrois au château de Pont A pieds

De l’Indrois au château de Pont 37460 Genillé Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 240 Distance : 16200.0 Tarif :

De nombreux châteaux privés et sites troglodytiques constituent, entre bois et sous-bois, l’attrait de cette belle promenade.

English : From Indrois to Château de Pont

The many private chateaux and troglodytic sites together with paths through the woods make this walk enjoyable and attractive.

Deutsch : Von Indrois zum Château de Pont

Zahlreiche private Schlösser und Höhlenwohnungen machen zwischen Wäldern und Unterholz den Reiz dieser schönen Wanderung aus.

Italiano :

Una serie di castelli privati e siti trogloditi, circondati da boschi e sottobosco, costituiscono il fascino di questa bella passeggiata.

Español : De Indrois al castillo de Pont

Varios castillos privados y yacimientos trogloditas, rodeados de bosques y maleza, conforman el atractivo de este hermoso paseo.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-16 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire