De l'Indrois au château de Pont Genillé Indre-et-Loire vendredi 1 mai 2026.
37460 Genillé Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
Durée : 240 Distance : 16200.0
De nombreux châteaux privés et sites troglodytiques constituent, entre bois et sous-bois, l’attrait de cette belle promenade.
English : From Indrois to Château de Pont
The many private chateaux and troglodytic sites together with paths through the woods make this walk enjoyable and attractive.
Deutsch : Von Indrois zum Château de Pont
Zahlreiche private Schlösser und Höhlenwohnungen machen zwischen Wäldern und Unterholz den Reiz dieser schönen Wanderung aus.
Italiano :
Una serie di castelli privati e siti trogloditi, circondati da boschi e sottobosco, costituiscono il fascino di questa bella passeggiata.
Español : De Indrois al castillo de Pont
Varios castillos privados y yacimientos trogloditas, rodeados de bosques y maleza, conforman el atractivo de este hermoso paseo.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-16 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire