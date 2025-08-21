DÉCOUVERTE DU BOIS DE LA JEUNERIE A BRISSARTHE Les Hauts-d’Anjou Maine-et-Loire

DÉCOUVERTE DU BOIS DE LA JEUNERIE A BRISSARTHE

DÉCOUVERTE DU BOIS DE LA JEUNERIE A BRISSARTHE 49330 Les Hauts-d’Anjou Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire

Situé sur la commune de Brissarthe, petit bourg idéalement niché sur les rives de la Sarthe, le Bois de la Jeunerie offre de nombreux sentiers et sillons propices à la balade, la randonnée et le footing.

English :

Situated in the commune of Brissarthe, a small town ideally nestling on the banks of the Sarthe, the Bois de la Jeunerie offers many paths and furrows suitable for walking, hiking and jogging.

Deutsch :

Der Bois de la Jeunerie liegt in der Gemeinde Brissarthe, einer kleinen Stadt, die sich ideal an die Ufer der Sarthe schmiegt, und bietet zahlreiche Pfade und Furchen, die sich zum Spazierengehen, Wandern und Joggen eignen.

Italiano :

Situato nel comune di Brissarthe, un piccolo villaggio idealmente adagiato sulle rive della Sarthe, il Bois de la Jeunerie offre numerosi sentieri e percorsi adatti a passeggiate, escursioni e jogging.

Español :

Situado en el municipio de Brissarthe, un pequeño pueblo idealmente enclavado a orillas del Sarthe, el Bois de la Jeunerie ofrece numerosos caminos y senderos aptos para el paseo, el senderismo y el footing.

