Dent du Villard Courchevel Savoie

Dent du Villard

Dent du Villard 73120 Courchevel Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Ce sommet emblématique de Courchevel, à la géologie remarquable offre un paysage surprenant et un très beau panorama. Soyez prudents à l’approche des grandes ravines.

+33 4 79 08 00 29

English : Dent du Villard

With its remarkable geological features, Courchevel’s iconic peak has an amazing landscape and wonderful panoramic views. Be careful when approaching the big ravines.

Deutsch : Dent du Villard

Dieser symbolträchtige Gipfel von Courchevel mit seiner bemerkenswerten Geologie bietet eine überraschende Landschaft und ein sehr schönes Panorama. Seien Sie vorsichtig, wenn Sie sich den großen Schluchten nähern.

Italiano :

Questa cima emblematica di Courchevel, con la sua notevole geologia, offre un paesaggio sorprendente e un bellissimo panorama. Fate attenzione quando vi avvicinate ai grandi canaloni.

Español : Dent du Villard

Esta cumbre emblemática de Courchevel, con su notable geología, ofrece un paisaje sorprendente y un hermoso panorama. Tenga cuidado al acercarse a los grandes barrancos.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-07-11 par Office de Tourisme de Brides-les-Bains source Apidae Tourisme