GS2 Saint-Christophe Damechonne Saint-Mihiel Meuse

GS2 Saint-Christophe Damechonne Adultes A pieds Difficulté moyenne

GS2 Saint-Christophe Damechonne 55300 Saint-Mihiel Meuse Grand Est

Durée : 300 Distance : 19500.0 Tarif :

Très belle randonnée au départ du centre-ville. Parcours la plupart du temps ombragé sur une distance de 19,5 km pour un dénivelé de 380m.

Après être passé dans le Vieux Bourg devant quelques bâtisses classées (ou inscrites) monuments historiques ou encore la Collégiale St Étienne abritant un sépulcre réputé de Ligier Richier ou encore un lavoir ancien, la randonnée va vous mener vers des fontaines, sources où vous pourrez voir des salamandres tachetées et autres batraciens. Puis après une montée de 200 m, vous passerez devant le cloître de St-Christophe, ancien prieuré, constituant vraisemblablement la première Abbaye de St- Mihiel avant l’an 800. Il est actuellement habité et ses propriétaires y font élevage de Frisons.

Plus loin, avant d’amorcer une descente pour le retour vers St Mihiel, vous passerez devant le mégalithe (menhir) de la Damechonne ou encore Dame Schone (période du Néolithique 1800 av JC) dont l’origine du nom germanique, Dame Schone ou plus simplement schoene , qui se traduit par Belle Dame , est inconnue. A priori très ancien, est-il à rapprocher du fait que les Duchés de Lorraine et de Bar furent des Etats appartenant au Saint-Empire Romain Germanique ? L’allemand y fut donc une langue naturellement utilisée.

Le terme de belle dame est à rapprocher aux croyances des fées. Les fées sont en effet très communes en Lorraine et faisaient suite aux Fata , des déesses celtiques.

Des soldats allemands y gravèrent des inscriptions et des croix de fer durant la Grande Guerre. On peut ainsi lire sur le menhir Mit Gott für Vaterland 1914-1915 souligné de deux palmes.

Bonne balade…..

Sentier balisé par La Grolle Sammielloise.

Difficulté moyenne

English :

Very nice hike starting from the city center. Most of the time it is a shaded route over a distance of 19.5 km with a difference in altitude of 380m.

After having passed in the Old Town in front of some buildings classified (or registered) as historical monuments or the Collegiate Church of St Etienne sheltering a famous sepulchre of Ligier Richier or an old wash-house, the hike will lead you to fountains, springs where you will be able to see spotted salamanders and other batrachians. Then, after a 200 m climb, you will pass by the cloister of St-Christophe, a former priory, probably constituting the first Abbey of St-Mihiel before the year 800. It is currently inhabited and its owners breed Friesians

Further on, before starting the descent back to St Mihiel, you will pass the megalith (menhir) of Dame Schone (Neolithic period 1800 BC) whose Germanic name, Dame Schone or simply schoene , which translates as Beautiful Lady , is unknown. A priori very old, is it related to the fact that the Duchies of Lorraine and Bar were states belonging to the Holy Roman Empire Germanic? German was therefore a natural language used there

The term beautiful lady is related to the beliefs of fairies. Fairies are indeed very common in Lorraine and followed the Fata , Celtic goddesses

German soldiers engraved inscriptions and iron crosses on them during the Great War. The menhir reads: Mit Gott für Vaterland 1914-1915 underlined by two palms.

Have a nice walk….

Path marked out by La Grolle Sammielloise.

Deutsch :

Sehr schöne Wanderung vom Stadtzentrum aus. Die Strecke verläuft größtenteils im Schatten und ist 19,5 km lang, wobei der Höhenunterschied 380 m beträgt.

Nachdem Sie in der Altstadt an einigen Gebäuden vorbeigekommen sind, die als historische Monumente klassifiziert (oder eingetragen) sind, oder an der Stiftskirche St Étienne, die ein berühmtes Grab von Ligier Richier beherbergt, oder an einem alten Waschhaus, führt Sie die Wanderung zu Brunnen und Quellen, wo Sie Feuersalamander und andere Amphibien sehen können. Nach einem 200 m langen Anstieg kommen Sie am Kloster von St-Christophe vorbei, einem ehemaligen Priorat, das wahrscheinlich die erste Abtei von St-Mihiel vor dem Jahr 800 bildete. Heute ist es bewohnt und die Besitzer züchten dort Friesen

Bevor Sie sich auf den Rückweg nach St Mihiel machen, kommen Sie an dem Megalith (Menhir) Damechonne oder auch Dame Schone (Neolithikum 1800 v. Chr.) vorbei, dessen Ursprung des germanischen Namens Dame Schone oder einfacher schoene , was mit schöne Dame übersetzt wird, unbekannt ist. Ist dieses auf den ersten Blick sehr alte Wort mit der Tatsache in Verbindung zu bringen, dass die Herzogtümer Lothringen und Bar Staaten waren, die zum Heiligen Römischen Reich Deutscher Nation gehörten? Deutsch war also eine natürliche Sprache, die dort verwendet wurde

Der Begriff belle dame (schöne Dame) ist mit dem Glauben an Feen in Verbindung zu bringen. Feen sind in Lothringen tatsächlich sehr verbreitet und folgten auf die Fata , die keltischen Göttinnen

Deutsche Soldaten ritzten während des Ersten Weltkriegs Inschriften und Eiserne Kreuze in den Stein. So kann man auf dem Menhir lesen: Mit Gott für Vaterland 1914-1915 , unterstrichen von zwei Palmen.

Viel Spaß beim Spaziergang….

Markierter Pfad von La Grolle Sammielloise.

Italiano :

Escursione molto bella che parte dal centro città. La maggior parte del percorso è all’ombra e copre una distanza di 19,5 km con un dislivello di 380 metri.

Dopo essere passati nella Città Vecchia davanti ad alcuni edifici classificati (o registrati) come monumenti storici o alla Collegiata di St Etienne che ospita un famoso sepolcro di Ligier Richier o un antico lavatoio, la passeggiata vi condurrà a fontane, sorgenti dove potrete vedere salamandre pezzate e altri batraci. Poi, dopo una salita di 200 metri, passerete davanti al chiostro di St-Christophe, un ex priorato che probabilmente costituiva la prima abbazia di St-Mihiel prima dell’800 d.C. Attualmente è abitato e i proprietari allevano frisoni

Più avanti, prima di iniziare la discesa verso St Mihiel, si passa davanti al megalite (menhir) di Dame Schone (periodo neolitico 1800 a.C.) di cui non si conosce il nome germanico, Dame Schone o più semplicemente schoene , che si traduce come Bella Signora . Il nome Dame Schone è molto antico, ma è forse legato al fatto che i ducati di Lorena e Bar erano stati appartenenti al Sacro Romano Impero? Il tedesco era quindi una lingua naturale

Il termine bella signora è legato alla credenza nelle fate. Le fate sono infatti molto comuni in Lorena e seguivano le Fata , dee celtiche

I soldati tedeschi vi incisero iscrizioni e croci di ferro durante la Grande Guerra. Il menhir recita: Mit Gott für Vaterland 1914-1915 sottolineato da due palme.

Buona passeggiata….

Sentiero tracciato da La Grolle Sammielloise.

Español :

Muy buena caminata que parte del centro de la ciudad. La mayor parte de la ruta es sombreada y cubre una distancia de 19,5 km con un desnivel de 380 m.

Tras pasar por el casco antiguo ante algunos edificios clasificados (o registrados) como monumentos históricos o la Colegiata de St Etienne que alberga un famoso sepulcro de Ligier Richier o un antiguo lavadero, el paseo le llevará a fuentes, manantiales donde podrá ver salamandras manchadas y otros batracios. A continuación, tras una subida de 200 m, pasará por el claustro de St-Christophe, un antiguo priorato que probablemente constituyó la primera abadía de St-Mihiel antes del año 800 d.C. Actualmente está habitado y sus propietarios crían frisones

Más adelante, antes de iniciar el descenso de vuelta a St Mihiel, pasará por el megalito (menhir) de Dame Schone (período neolítico 1800 a.C.) cuyo nombre germánico, Dame Schone o más simplemente schoene , que se traduce como Bella Dama , es desconocido. El nombre Dame Schone es muy antiguo, pero ¿está relacionado con el hecho de que los ducados de Lorena y Bar eran estados pertenecientes al Sacro Imperio Romano? Por lo tanto, el alemán era una lengua natural que se utilizaba allí

El término bella dama está relacionado con la creencia en las hadas. En efecto, las hadas son muy comunes en Lorena y siguen a las Fata , diosas celtas

Los soldados alemanes grabaron en ellos inscripciones y cruces de hierro durante la Gran Guerra. En el menhir se lee: Mit Gott für Vaterland 1914-1915 subrayado por dos palmas.

Que tengas un buen paseo….

Camino marcado por La Grolle Sammielloise.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-07 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain