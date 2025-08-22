Itinéraire vélo n°9 Le val d’Anglin par Château Guillaume Bélâbre Indre

Itinéraire vélo n°9 Le val d’Anglin par Château Guillaume En VTC

Itinéraire vélo n°9 Le val d’Anglin par Château Guillaume Pré du camping 36370 Bélâbre Indre Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 165 Distance : 38000.0 Tarif :

Sympathique parcours quelque peu vallonné aux paysages bucoliques et variés. Un arrêt s’impose à Château Guillaume pour découvrir cet étonnant édifice.

http://www.parc-naturel-brenne.fr/ +33 2 54 28 12 13

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Itinéraire vélo n°9 The Anglin valley via Château Guillaume

A lovely trail with some gentle climbs through varied, natural scenery. Make sure you stop off at Château Guillaume to admire its remarkable architecture.

Deutsch : Das Anglin-Tal über das Schloss Guillaume Rundtour Nr. 9

Eine angenehme, leicht hügelige Strecke mit idyllischen, abwechslungsreichen Landschaften. Ein Halt am Schloss Guillaume ist empfehlenswert, um dieses erstaunliche Gebäude anzusehen.

Italiano :

Un percorso piacevole, un po’ collinare, con paesaggi variegati e bucolici. Una sosta a Château Guillaume è d’obbligo per scoprire questo straordinario edificio.

Español :

Una ruta agradable, algo accidentada, con paisajes variados y bucólicos. Una parada en el Château Guillaume es imprescindible para descubrir este sorprendente edificio.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-16 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire