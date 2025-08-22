La Boîte à Montagne Les Rousses Jura
La Boîte à Montagne
La Boîte à Montagne 411 Rue Pasteur 39220 Les Rousses Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
Canyoning, spéléo, kayak, paddle, via-Ferrata, escalade, VTT de descente, VTTAE , biathlon, , tir à l’arc, Escape Game, randonnées, séjours et stages
http://www.la-boite-a-montagne-jura.fr/ +33 3 84 60 39 34
English : La Boîte à Montagne
Canyoning, caving, kayaking, paddle, via-Ferrata, climbing, downhill mountain biking, VTTAE , biathlon, archery, Escape Game, hiking, breaks and co…
Deutsch : La Boîte à Montagne
Canyoning, Höhlenforschung, Kajak, Paddeln, Via-Ferrata, Klettern, Downhill-Mountainbike, Mountainbike, Biathlon, , Bogenschießen, Escape Game, Wan…
Italiano :
Canyoning, speleologia, kayak, paddle, via-Ferrata, arrampicata, downhill mountain bike, VTTAE, biathlon, tiro con l’arco, Escape Game, escursioni, pause e corsi
Español :
Barranquismo, espeleología, kayak, paddle, vía ferrata, escalada, descenso en bicicleta de montaña, VTTAE , biatlón, tiro con arco, Escape Game, senderismo, escapadas y cursos
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-25