La Forêt impériale de Compiègne Compiègne Oise

La Forêt impériale de Compiègne En VTC

La Forêt impériale de Compiègne GARE 60200 Compiègne Oise Hauts-de-France

Durée : Distance : 81000.0 Tarif :

Royale puis impériale, Compiègne déploie une profusion de patrimoine autour de son château, lové dans une majestueuse forêt. Ce circuit parcourt l’histoire de France la clairière de l’Armistice où fut signée la reddition allemande en 1918, la carrière de Confrécourt (graffitis de Poilus), le château médiéval de Cœuvres-et-Valsery… jusqu’à la forteresse de Pierrefonds.

English : La Forêt impériale de Compiègne

Royal then imperial, Compiègne deploys a profusion of heritage around its castle, nestled in a majestic forest. This tour goes through the history of France: the clearing of the Armistice where the German surrender was signed in 1918, the Confrécourt quarry (graffiti by Poilus), the medieval castle of Cœuvres-et-Valsery… up to the fortress of Pierrefonds.

Deutsch : La Forêt impériale de Compiègne

Die königliche und kaiserliche Stadt Compiègne hat rund um ihr Schloss, das in einem majestätischen Wald liegt, eine Fülle von Kulturgütern zu bieten. Dieser Rundgang führt durch die Geschichte Frankreichs: die Lichtung des Waffenstillstands, wo 1918 die deutsche Kapitulation unterzeichnet wurde, der Steinbruch von Confrécourt (Graffiti von Poilus), das mittelalterliche Schloss von Cœuvres-et-Valsery… bis hin zur Festung von Pierrefonds.

Italiano :

Reale e poi imperiale, Compiègne vanta un ricco patrimonio intorno al suo castello, immerso in una maestosa foresta. Questo tour si snoda attraverso la storia della Francia: lo spiazzo dell’Armistizio dove fu firmata la resa tedesca nel 1918, la cava di Confrécourt (graffiti di Poilus), il castello medievale di C?uvres-et-Valsery? e la fortezza di Pierrefonds.

Español : La Forêt impériale de Compiègne

Real y luego imperial, Compiègne posee un rico patrimonio en torno a su castillo, enclavado en un majestuoso bosque. Esta visita recorre la historia de Francia: el claro del Armisticio donde se firmó la rendición alemana en 1918, la cantera de Confrécourt (grafitis de Poilus), el castillo medieval de Cœuvres-et-Valsery y la fortaleza de Pierrefonds.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-23 par SIM Hauts-de-France