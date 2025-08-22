Laparade, balade autour et dans la bastide Laparade Lot-et-Garonne
Laparade, balade autour et dans la bastide Laparade Lot-et-Garonne vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Laparade, balade autour et dans la bastide A pieds Très facile
Laparade, balade autour et dans la bastide 47260 Laparade Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Durée : Distance : 3400.0 Tarif :
Cette petite balade descend d’abord dans un vallon profond au nord de la bastide. Du Lieu-dit la Rocaille, le circuit domine la rivière, via la table d’orientation, les rues de la bastide et le belvédère du jardin public.
http://www.tourisme-lotetgaronne.com/ +33 5 53 66 14 14
English : Laparade, balade autour et dans la bastide
This little walk first goes down into a deep valley to the north of the bastide. From Lieu-dit la Rocaille, the circuit dominates the river, via the orientation table, the streets of the bastide and the viewpoint of the public garden.
Deutsch : Laparade, balade autour et dans la bastide
Dieser kleine Spaziergang führt zunächst hinunter in ein tiefes Tal im Norden der Bastide. Vom Lieu-dit la Rocaille aus überblickt der Rundweg den Fluss, über den Orientierungstisch, die Straßen der Bastide und den Aussichtspunkt des öffentlichen Gartens.
Italiano :
Questa breve passeggiata scende in una profonda valle a nord della bastide. Dal luogo chiamato La Rocaille, il circuito si affaccia sul fiume, attraverso la tavola di orientamento, le strade della bastide e il belvedere del giardino pubblico.
Español : Laparade, balade autour et dans la bastide
Este corto paseo desciende a un profundo valle al norte de la bastida. Desde el lugar llamado La Rocaille, el circuito domina el río, a través de la mesa de orientación, las calles de la bastida y el mirador del jardín público.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-15 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine