Le Moulin Fleury Saint-Fargeau Yonne

Le Moulin Fleury Saint-Fargeau Yonne vendredi 1 août 2025.

Le Moulin Fleury A pieds Facile

Le Moulin Fleury Place de la République 89170 Saint-Fargeau Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Durée : Distance : 6930.0 Tarif :

Randonnée balisée N°113. Centre historique de Saint-Fargeau et balade nature sont principalement au menu de cette sortie. Du château aux briques rouges aux peintures murales de la Chapelle Sainte-Anne en passant par le Loing, promenade bucolique.

+33 3 86 45 61 31

English :

Signposted walk N°113. Saint-Fargeau’s historic center and nature walks are the main features of this outing. From the red-brick château to the murals of the Chapelle Sainte-Anne and the Loing, a bucolic stroll.

Deutsch :

Markierte Wanderung Nr. 113. Das historische Zentrum von Saint-Fargeau und ein Spaziergang in der Natur stehen bei diesem Ausflug hauptsächlich auf dem Programm. Vom Schloss mit seinen roten Backsteinen über den Fluss Loing bis zu den Wandmalereien in der Kapelle Sainte-Anne: ein bukolischer Spaziergang.

Italiano :

Passeggiata segnalata N°113. Il centro storico di Saint-Fargeau e una passeggiata nella natura sono le caratteristiche principali di questa gita. Dal castello in mattoni rossi ai murales della cappella Sainte-Anne e al fiume Loing, questa è una passeggiata bucolica.

Español :

Paseo señalizado n°113. El centro histórico de Saint-Fargeau y un paseo por la naturaleza son los protagonistas de esta excursión. Desde el castillo de ladrillo rojo hasta los murales de la capilla Sainte-Anne, pasando por el río Loing, se trata de un paseo bucólico.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-03 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data