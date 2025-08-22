Les chemins du Mont-Saint-Michel Chemin de Cherbourg Granville Saint-Jean-le-Thomas Granville Manche

Les chemins du Mont-Saint-Michel Chemin de Cherbourg Granville Saint-Jean-le-Thomas

Les chemins du Mont-Saint-Michel Chemin de Cherbourg Granville Saint-Jean-le-Thomas 50400 Granville Manche Normandie

Durée : 345 Distance : 26600.0 Tarif :

Cette étape vous offrira des vues imprenables sur la Merveille, le Mont-Saint-Michel. Avant Carolles-Plage, à la plate-forme du Pignon-Butor, vous profiterez d’un panorama allant de Granville à Cancale. Voustraverserez ensuite la vallée du Lude et accèderez au port du Lude. Cette crique sauvage et d’accès dangereux servit de port clandestin pendant la chouannerie et aux contrebandiers. Au bord de la falaise, vous rencontrerez la cabane Vauban, située à l’emplacement d’un ancien corps de garde, relais de surveillance et de signaux optiques entre le Mont-Saint-Michel et Granville. Il abritait jusqu’au début du XXème siècle, les douaniers en patrouille le long de la côte. Vous arriverez ensuite Saint-Jean-le-Thomas.

English : Les chemins du Mont-Saint-Michel Chemin de Cherbourg Granville Saint-Jean-le-Thomas

This stage will offer you breathtaking views of the Merveille, the Mont-Saint-Michel. Before Carolles-Plage, at the Pignon-Butor platform, you will enjoy a panorama going from Granville to Cancale. You will then cross the Lude valley and reach the port of Le Lude. This wild and dangerous cove was used as a clandestine port during the chouannerie and by smugglers. At the edge of the cliff, you will meet the Vauban hut, located on the site of a former guard house, a relay for surveillance and optical signals between Mont-Saint-Michel and Granville. Until the beginning of the 20th century, it housed customs officers on patrol along the coast. You will then arrive in Saint-Jean-le-Thomas.

Deutsch :

Diese Etappe bietet Ihnen einen atemberaubenden Blick auf das Wunder, den Mont-Saint-Michel. Vor Carolles-Plage, auf der Plattform Pignon-Butor, genießen Sie ein Panorama, das von Granville bis Cancale reicht. Anschließend durchqueren Sie das Tal von Le Lude und gelangen zum Hafen von Le Lude. Diese wilde und gefährlich zugängliche Bucht diente während der Chouannerie und für Schmuggler als geheimer Hafen. Am Rande der Klippen treffen Sie auf die Vauban-Hütte, die sich an der Stelle eines alten Wachhauses befindet, das als Relais für die Überwachung und optische Signale zwischen Mont-Saint-Michel und Granville diente. Bis Anfang des 20. Jahrhunderts beherbergte sie die Zollbeamten, die entlang der Küste patrouillierten. Anschließend erreichen Sie Saint-Jean-le-Thomas.

Italiano :

Questa tappa vi offrirà una vista mozzafiato sulla Meraviglia, Mont-Saint-Michel. Prima di Carolles-Plage, sulla piattaforma Pignon-Butor, potrete ammirare un panorama che va da Granville a Cancale. Si attraversa quindi la valle del Lude e si raggiunge il porto di Lude. Questa baia selvaggia e pericolosa era utilizzata come porto clandestino durante la Chouannerie e dai contrabbandieri. Sul bordo della falesia, si incontra la capanna Vauban, situata sul sito di un vecchio corpo di guardia, un relè per la sorveglianza e i segnali ottici tra Mont-Saint-Michel e Granville. Fino all’inizio del XX secolo, ospitava i doganieri di pattuglia lungo la costa. Arriverete quindi a Saint-Jean-le-Thomas.

Español :

Esta etapa le ofrecerá unas vistas impresionantes de la maravilla, el Mont-Saint-Michel. Antes de Carolles-Plage, en el andén Pignon-Butor, disfrutará de un panorama desde Granville hasta Cancale. A continuación, cruzará el valle de Lude y llegará al puerto de Lude. Esta cala salvaje y peligrosa fue utilizada como puerto clandestino durante la Chouannerie y por los contrabandistas. Al borde del acantilado, se encontrará con la cabaña Vauban, situada en el emplazamiento de un antiguo puesto de guardia, relevo de la vigilancia y de las señales ópticas entre el Mont-Saint-Michel y Granville. Hasta principios del siglo XX, albergaba a los funcionarios de aduanas que patrullaban por la costa. A continuación, llegará a Saint-Jean-le-Thomas.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme