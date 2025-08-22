Les Grands sites d’Occitanie Cyclo Saint-Affrique Aveyron

Les Grands sites d’Occitanie Cyclo

Les Grands sites d’Occitanie Cyclo 12400 Saint-Affrique Aveyron Occitanie

Roquefort, le Larzac templier et l’abbaye de Sylvanès presque tous les hauts lieux du Grand Site Occitanie sont reliés par cette très grande boucle à négocier, au choix, sportivement ou tranquillement .

English : The Great Sites of Occitanie Cycling

Roquefort, the Templar Larzac, and the Abbey of Sylvanès: almost all the major sites of the Grand Site Occitanie are connected by this very long loop, which can be tackled either sportily or at a leisurely pace.

Deutsch :

Roquefort, der Larzac der Templer und die Abtei von Sylvanès: Fast alle Höhepunkte der Grand Site Occitanie sind durch diese sehr große Schleife verbunden, die Sie wahlweise sportlich oder gemütlich bewältigen können.

Italiano :

Roquefort, il templare Larzac e l’abbazia di Sylvanès: quasi tutti i punti salienti del Grand Site Occitanie sono collegati da questo grande anello, che può essere percorso in modo sportivo o piacevole.

Español : Los Grandes Sitios de Occitania Ciclismo

Roquefort, el Larzac templario y la abadía de Sylvanès: casi todos los lugares destacados del Gran Sitio Occitania están conectados por este gran circuito, que se puede recorrer de forma deportiva o tranquila.

