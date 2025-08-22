Montmorillon PR n°24 Châtel-Montagne Allier

Montmorillon PR n°24

Montmorillon PR n°24 place du village de Chargueraud 03250 Châtel-Montagne Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Pour nous, voir le soleil se lever au rez-des-Jos, c’est être heureux , traduction du patois inscrit sur le cadran solaire du village de Chargueraud.

http://www.vichymonamour.fr/ +33 4 70 59 38 40

English : Montmorillon PR n°24

For us, to see the sun rise on the ground floor is to be happy , is the translation of the dialect inscribed on the sundial in the village of Chargueraud.

Deutsch : Montmorillon PR n°24

Pour nous, voir le soleil se lever au rez-des-Jos, c’est être heureux , Übersetzung aus dem Dialekt, die auf der Sonnenuhr im Dorf Chargueraud steht.

Italiano :

Per noi, vedere il sole sorgere al piano terra è essere felici è la traduzione del dialetto iscritto sulla meridiana del villaggio di Chargueraud.

Español : Montmorillon PR n°24

Para nosotros, ver salir el sol por la planta baja es ser felices es la traducción del dialecto inscrito en el reloj de sol del pueblo de Chargueraud.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-28 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme