N°93 La Croix du Chat Blanc Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne Châtel-Montagne Allier
N°93 La Croix du Chat Blanc Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne Châtel-Montagne Allier vendredi 1 mai 2026.
N°93 La Croix du Chat Blanc Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne
N°93 La Croix du Chat Blanc Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne 15 place Alphonse Corre 03250 Châtel-Montagne Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Durée : Distance : Tarif :
Départ de Saint-Nicolas-des-Biefs ou de Châtel-Montagne.
+33 4 70 59 37 89
English : N°93 La Croix du Chat Blanc Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne
Departure from Saint-Nicolas-des-Biefs or Châtel-Montagne.
Deutsch : N°93 La Croix du Chat Blanc Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne
Abfahrt von Saint-Nicolas-des-Biefs oder Châtel-Montagne.
Italiano :
Partenza da Saint-Nicolas-des-Biefs o Châtel-Montagne.
Español : N°93 La Croix du Chat Blanc Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne
Salida desde Saint-Nicolas-des-Biefs o Châtel-Montagne.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-24 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme