N°95 La Cavale de Mandrin Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne Châtel-Montagne Allier

N°95 La Cavale de Mandrin Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne Chemin des Roberts 03250 Châtel-Montagne Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Au départ de Châtel-Montagne et son église remarquable, partez à la découverte des chemins emprunter par le célèbre Mandrin.

+33 4 70 59 37 89

English : N°95 La Cavale de Mandrin Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne

Leaving from Châtel-Montagne and its remarkable church, discover the paths taken by the famous Mandrin.

Deutsch : N°95 La Cavale de Mandrin Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne

Entdecken Sie von Châtel-Montagne und seiner bemerkenswerten Kirche aus die Wege, die der berühmte Mandrin benutzte.

Italiano :

Partendo da Châtel-Montagne e dalla sua straordinaria chiesa, si parte alla scoperta dei sentieri percorsi dai famosi Mandrin.

Español : N°95 La Cavale de Mandrin Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne

Partiendo de Châtel-Montagne y de su notable iglesia, vaya a descubrir los caminos recorridos por el famoso Mandrin.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-24 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme