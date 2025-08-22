N°92 Vé Nizerol Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne Châtel-Montagne Allier
N°92 Vé Nizerol Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne Châtel-Montagne Allier vendredi 1 mai 2026.
N°92 Vé Nizerol Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne
N°92 Vé Nizerol Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne 15 place Alphonse Corre 03250 Châtel-Montagne Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Au départ de Châtel-Montagne, prenez la route de Moulin Châtel et profitez de la campagne environnante.
+33 4 70 59 37 89
English : N°92 Vé Nizerol Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne
From Châtel-Montagne, take the Moulin Châtel road and enjoy the surrounding countryside.
Deutsch : N°92 Vé Nizerol Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne
Nehmen Sie von Châtel-Montagne aus die Straße nach Moulin Châtel und genießen Sie die umliegende Landschaft.
Italiano :
Da Châtel-Montagne, prendete la strada del Moulin Châtel e godetevi la campagna circostante.
Español : N°92 Vé Nizerol Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne
Desde Châtel-Montagne, tome la carretera de Moulin Châtel y disfrute de la campiña circundante.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-25 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme