PR 8 Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val La Gourgue Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val Tarn-et-Garonne

PR 8 Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val La Gourgue Place des Tilleuls 82140 Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie
Durant cette balade, on remonte le long de la Bonnette pour emprunter ensuite la petite vallée de la Gourgue et ses beaux sentiers.
https://causses-gorgesaveyron.com/ +33 5 63 30 63 47
English :
This walk takes you up the Bonnette river to the small Gourgue valley and its beautiful footpaths.
Deutsch :
Während dieser Wanderung steigt man entlang der Bonnette auf, um dann das kleine Tal der Gourgue mit seinen schönen Pfaden zu nutzen.
Italiano :
Questa passeggiata risale la Bonnette fino alla piccola valle della Gourgue e ai suoi bellissimi sentieri.
Español :
Este paseo le llevará por la Bonnette hasta el pequeño valle del Gourgue y sus hermosos senderos.
