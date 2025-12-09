PR 8 Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val La Gourgue Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val Tarn-et-Garonne

PR 8 Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val La Gourgue

PR 8 Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val La Gourgue Place des Tilleuls 82140 Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie

Durant cette balade, on remonte le long de la Bonnette pour emprunter ensuite la petite vallée de la Gourgue et ses beaux sentiers.

English :

This walk takes you up the Bonnette river to the small Gourgue valley and its beautiful footpaths.

Deutsch :

Während dieser Wanderung steigt man entlang der Bonnette auf, um dann das kleine Tal der Gourgue mit seinen schönen Pfaden zu nutzen.

Italiano :

Questa passeggiata risale la Bonnette fino alla piccola valle della Gourgue e ai suoi bellissimi sentieri.

Español :

Este paseo le llevará por la Bonnette hasta el pequeño valle del Gourgue y sus hermosos senderos.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-11-03 par Tarn-et-Garonne Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme