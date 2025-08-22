Randonnée Viaduc de Millau PR39 Millau Aveyron

Randonnée Viaduc de Millau PR39

Randonnée Viaduc de Millau PR39 12100 Millau Aveyron Occitanie

En suivant les corniches du Larzac, dominant la vallée du Tarn et le bassin de Millau, un rendez-vous exceptionnel avec le plus haut viaduc du monde.

English :

Following the Larzac ledges, overlooking the Tarn valley and the Millau basin, an exceptional meeting with the highest viaduct in the world.

Deutsch :

Entlang der Felsvorsprünge des Larzac, die das Tal des Tarn und das Becken von Millau überragen, erwartet Sie ein außergewöhnliches Rendezvous mit dem höchsten Viadukt der Welt.

Italiano :

Seguendo le cenge del Larzac, con vista sulla valle del Tarn e sulla conca di Millau, un incontro eccezionale con il viadotto più alto del mondo.

Español :

Siguiendo las cornisas del Larzac, con vistas al valle del Tarn y a la cuenca de Millau, un encuentro excepcional con el viaducto más alto del mundo.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2017-10-18 par ADT Aveyron