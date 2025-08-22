Sentier de Petite Randonnée P2 à Pellevoisin Pellevoisin Indre

Sentier de Petite Randonnée P2 à Pellevoisin En VTT

Sentier de Petite Randonnée P2 à Pellevoisin 36180 Pellevoisin Indre Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 180 Distance : 12000.0 Tarif :

Le point de départ de la randonnée se situe au Foyer Rural, place François Mitterrand.

http://pellevoisin.fr/ +33 2 54 39 00 68

English :

The starting point is the Foyer Rural, place François Mitterrand.

Deutsch :

Der Ausgangspunkt der Wanderung befindet sich im Foyer Rural, Place François Mitterrand.

Italiano :

Il punto di partenza della passeggiata è il Foyer Rural, in place François Mitterrand.

Español :

El punto de partida del paseo es el Foyer Rural, plaza François Mitterrand.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-04 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire