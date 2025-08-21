Sentier de Petite Randonnée P3 à Pellevoisin Pellevoisin Indre
Durée : 105 Distance : 7000.0 Tarif :
Le point de départ de la randonnée se situe au Foyer Rural, place François Mitterrand.
http://pellevoisin.fr/ +33 2 54 39 00 68
English :
The starting point is the Foyer Rural, place François Mitterrand.
Deutsch :
Der Ausgangspunkt der Wanderung befindet sich im Foyer Rural, Place François Mitterrand.
Italiano :
Il punto di partenza della passeggiata è il Foyer Rural, in place François Mitterrand.
Español :
El punto de partida del paseo es el Foyer Rural, plaza François Mitterrand.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-04 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire