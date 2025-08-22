Tanlay et son château Tanlay Yonne

Tanlay et son château A pieds Facile

Tanlay et son château Place de la Mairie 89430 Tanlay Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Découvrez grâce à ce circuit l’un des plus beaux châteaux Renaissance de Bourgogne ! Une ancienne voie romaine vous conduira ensuite jusqu’au village de Saint-Vinnemer où vous rejoindrez le canal de Bourgogne.

English :

Discover one of Burgundy’s finest Renaissance châteaux on this tour! An ancient Roman road will then take you to the village of Saint-Vinnemer, where you’ll join the Burgundy canal.

Deutsch :

Entdecken Sie dank dieser Tour eines der schönsten Renaissance-Schlösser Burgunds! Eine alte Römerstraße führt Sie dann bis zum Dorf Saint-Vinnemer, wo Sie auf den Kanal von Burgund treffen.

Italiano :

Scoprite in questo tour uno dei più bei castelli rinascimentali della Borgogna! Un’antica strada romana vi condurrà poi al villaggio di Saint-Vinnemer, dove vi unirete al canale di Borgogna.

Español :

Descubra uno de los más bellos castillos renacentistas de Borgoña A continuación, una antigua calzada romana le llevará hasta el pueblo de Saint-Vinnemer, donde enlazará con el canal de Borgoña.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-11-05 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data