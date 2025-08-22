Un américain à Fargniers Tergnier Aisne

Un américain à Fargniers A pieds

Un américain à Fargniers 02700 Tergnier Aisne Hauts-de-France

Jusqu’à la Première Guerre mondiale, tout oppose la petite paroisse de Fargniers au tumulte de Manhattan. Jusqu’au jour où, détruite en grande partie par les bombardements de 1917, la ville suscite l’émoi et la mobilisation des grands hommes du monde. Le projet de Reconstruction, mené par l’architecte du Grand Palais Paul Bigot, s’appuie sur des rues concentriques, conduisant vers les grands services l’hôtel de ville et son campanile, le dispensaire, la poste, l’école, la salle municipale. L’édification de cette ville nouvelle, visionnaire par son architecture, sera possible notamment grâce à la donation de 150 000 dollars de la fondation Carnegie. Ce circuit vous montrera les passages

incontournables de ce trésor préservé.

English :

Until the First World War, the small parish of Fargniers stood in stark contrast to the hustle and bustle of Manhattan. Until the day when, largely destroyed by the bombings of 1917, the town aroused the emotions and mobilized the world?s great men. The Reconstruction project, led by the architect of the Grand Palais, Paul Bigot, was based on concentric streets, leading to the main services: the town hall and its bell tower, the dispensary, the post office, the school and the municipal hall. The building of this new town, visionary in its architecture, was made possible by a $150,000 donation from the Carnegie Foundation. This tour will show you the key passages

of this well-preserved treasure.

Deutsch :

Bis zum Ersten Weltkrieg war die kleine Gemeinde Fargniers dem Trubel von Manhattan ausgesetzt. Bis zu dem Tag, an dem die Stadt, die durch die Bombenangriffe von 1917 weitgehend zerstört wurde, die großen Männer der Welt in Aufruhr versetzte und mobilisierte. Das Wiederaufbauprojekt, das vom Architekten des Grand Palais Paul Bigot geleitet wurde, stützte sich auf konzentrische Straßen, die zu den großen Einrichtungen führten: das Rathaus mit seinem Glockenturm, die Krankenstation, die Post, die Schule und die Stadthalle. Die Errichtung dieser neuen Stadt mit ihrer visionären Architektur wurde unter anderem durch eine Spende der Carnegie Foundation in Höhe von 150.000 Dollar ermöglicht. Diese Tour zeigt Ihnen die wichtigsten Sehenswürdigkeiten

diese Tour führt Sie zu den wichtigsten Sehenswürdigkeiten dieses erhaltenen Schatzes.

Italiano :

Fino alla Prima guerra mondiale, la piccola parrocchia di Fargniers si trovava in netto contrasto con il trambusto di Manhattan. Fino al giorno in cui, in gran parte distrutta dai bombardamenti del 1917, la città suscitò l’emozione e la mobilitazione dei grandi del mondo. Il progetto di ricostruzione, guidato dall’architetto del Grand Palais, Paul Bigot, si basava su strade concentriche che conducevano ai servizi principali: il municipio e il suo campanile, il dispensario, l’ufficio postale, la scuola e il municipio. La costruzione di questa nuova città, con la sua architettura visionaria, fu resa possibile da una donazione di 150.000 dollari della Fondazione Carnegie. Questo tour vi porterà alla scoperta di questo

di questo tesoro ben conservato.

Español :

Hasta la Primera Guerra Mundial, la pequeña parroquia de Fargniers contrastaba con el bullicio de Manhattan. Hasta el día en que, destruida en gran parte por los bombardeos de 1917, la ciudad despertó la emoción y la movilización de los grandes hombres del mundo. El proyecto de reconstrucción, dirigido por el arquitecto del Grand Palais, Paul Bigot, se basó en calles concéntricas que conducían a los principales servicios: el ayuntamiento y su campanario, el dispensario, la oficina de correos, la escuela y el ayuntamiento. La construcción de esta nueva ciudad, con su arquitectura visionaria, fue posible gracias a una donación de 150.000 dólares de la Fundación Carnegie. Este recorrido le llevará a través

de este tesoro bien conservado.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2015-10-23 par Agence Aisne Tourisme