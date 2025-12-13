Jazz à l’Abbaye Concert avec Murat Öztürk Abbaye des Prémontrés Pont-à-Mousson

Jazz à l’Abbaye Concert avec Murat Öztürk

Abbaye des Prémontrés 9 rue Saint Martin Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Plongez dans l’univers intimiste et raffiné du pianiste et compositeur Murat Öztürk, qui présentera en avant première des extraits de son prochain album Simple Things (sortie prévue en 2026) une invitation à la sérénité et à l’authenticité, dans un monde où le temps semble s’accélérer. A travers des mélodies épurées et des arrangements subtils, Murat Öztürk nous convie à écouter cette petite voix intérieure qui nous relie à l’essentiel.

Pour ce concert, il sera accompagné de deux musiciens d’exception Franck Agulhon à la batterie et Thomas Bramerie à la contrebasse. Ensemble, ils forment un trio complice, au service d’une musique sensible et élégante.

Réservation sur le site de l’Abbaye des Prémontrés

PASS 3 CONCERTS profitez d’un tarif préférentiel en réservant les trois concerts de Jazz à l’Abbaye

– Concert avec Murat Öztürk, dimanche 31 mai à 17h

– Concert Damien Prud’Homme Medium Ensemble, dimanche 28 juin à 17h

– Concert Une histoire du piano jazz , dimanche 20 septembre à 17hTout public

Abbaye des Prémontrés 9 rue Saint Martin Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 81 10 32

English :

Immerse yourself in the intimate, refined world of pianist and composer Murat Öztürk, who will be previewing extracts from his forthcoming album Simple Things (due for release in 2026): an invitation to serenity and authenticity, in a world where time seems to be speeding up. Through pure melodies and subtle arrangements, Murat Öztürk invites us to listen to that little voice inside that connects us to the essential.

For this concert, he will be accompanied by two exceptional musicians: Franck Agulhon on drums and Thomas Bramerie on double bass. Together, they form a trio at the service of sensitive, elegant music.

Reservations on the Abbaye des Prémontrés website

3-CONCERT PASS: book all three Jazz à l’Abbaye concerts at preferential rates

– Concert with Murat Öztürk, Sunday May 31 at 5pm

– Concert with Damien Prud’Homme Medium Ensemble, Sunday June 28 at 5pm

– Concert Une histoire du piano jazz , Sunday September 20 at 5pm

