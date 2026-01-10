Pratiqu’Am Fondation Capuçon Eglise Saint Laurent Pont-à-Mousson

Pratiqu’Am Fondation Capuçon

Eglise Saint Laurent 11 rue Saint Laurent Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-29 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-29 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

Le Festival Pratiqu’Am revient pour une nouvelle édition retrouvez la Fondation Gauthier Capuçon à Pont-à-Mousson !

L’intimité de la musique de chambre s’invite à l’espace Saint-Laurent avec un concert exceptionnel des lauréats de la Fondation Gautier Capuçon. Portés par l’excellence, la jeunesse et la passion, ces musiciens talentueux vous interpréteront un programme raffiné en trio à cordes.

Un moment de magie et de partage à ne pas manquer !

Gratuit

0 .

Eglise Saint Laurent 11 rue Saint Laurent Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 83 14 38 conservatoire@ccbpam.fr

English :

The Pratiqu’Am Festival returns for a new edition: the Gauthier Capuçon Foundation in Pont-à-Mousson!

The intimacy of chamber music comes to the Espace Saint-Laurent for an exceptional concert by the laureates of the Gautier Capuçon Foundation. Driven by excellence, youth and passion, these talented musicians will perform a refined string trio program.

A moment of magic and sharing not to be missed!

Open to the public ? Free

