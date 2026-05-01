Saint-Quentin

Jazz Club BRB Claude Tissendier

113 rue d’Isle Saint-Quentin Aisne

Tarif : 45 – 45 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-22 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-22

Date(s) :

2026-05-22

Le Blue Rhythm Band organise un Jazz Club avec Claude Tissendier au restaurant la Villa d’Isle, le vendredi 22 mai à 20h15 !

Réservation au 06 37 43 80 75.

Tarifs (concert et repas avec boisson) 45€

Restaurant La Villa d’Isle, 113 rue d’Isle, 02100 Saint-Quentin.

Le Blue Rhythm Band organise un Jazz Club avec Claude Tissendier au restaurant la Villa d’Isle, le vendredi 22 mai à 20h15 !

Réservation au 06 37 43 80 75.

Tarifs (concert et repas avec boisson) 45€

Restaurant La Villa d’Isle, 113 rue d’Isle, 02100 Saint-Quentin. .

113 rue d’Isle Saint-Quentin 02100 Aisne Hauts-de-France +33 6 37 43 80 75

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English :

The Blue Rhythm Band is organizing a Jazz Club with Claude Tissendier at the Villa d’Isle restaurant, on Friday May 22 at 8:15pm!

Reservations on 06 37 43 80 75.

Prices (concert and meal with drinks): 45?

Restaurant La Villa d’Isle, 113 rue d’Isle, 02100 Saint-Quentin.

L’événement Jazz Club BRB Claude Tissendier Saint-Quentin a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par OT du Saint-Quentinois