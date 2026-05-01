Jazz Club BRB Claude Tissendier Saint-Quentin
Jazz Club BRB Claude Tissendier Saint-Quentin vendredi 22 mai 2026.
Saint-Quentin
Jazz Club BRB Claude Tissendier
113 rue d’Isle Saint-Quentin Aisne
Tarif : 45 – 45 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-22 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-22
Date(s) :
2026-05-22
Le Blue Rhythm Band organise un Jazz Club avec Claude Tissendier au restaurant la Villa d’Isle, le vendredi 22 mai à 20h15 !
Réservation au 06 37 43 80 75.
Tarifs (concert et repas avec boisson) 45€
Restaurant La Villa d’Isle, 113 rue d’Isle, 02100 Saint-Quentin.
Le Blue Rhythm Band organise un Jazz Club avec Claude Tissendier au restaurant la Villa d’Isle, le vendredi 22 mai à 20h15 !
Réservation au 06 37 43 80 75.
Tarifs (concert et repas avec boisson) 45€
Restaurant La Villa d’Isle, 113 rue d’Isle, 02100 Saint-Quentin. .
113 rue d’Isle Saint-Quentin 02100 Aisne Hauts-de-France +33 6 37 43 80 75
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Blue Rhythm Band is organizing a Jazz Club with Claude Tissendier at the Villa d’Isle restaurant, on Friday May 22 at 8:15pm!
Reservations on 06 37 43 80 75.
Prices (concert and meal with drinks): 45?
Restaurant La Villa d’Isle, 113 rue d’Isle, 02100 Saint-Quentin.
L’événement Jazz Club BRB Claude Tissendier Saint-Quentin a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par OT du Saint-Quentinois
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